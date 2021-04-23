Content Neutrality Network Hits Market Cap of $6.90 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $6.90 million and $504,945.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00068062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00018950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00092782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.93 or 0.00677881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.66 or 0.08169363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00051821 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

CNN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars.

