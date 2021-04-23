Continental Resources, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

CLR stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $205,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $218,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 37,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

