Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.44% from the stock’s previous close.

CLR has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE CLR opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.