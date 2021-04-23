Contrasting ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) & CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorePoint Lodging $812.00 million 0.68 -$212.00 million $1.57 6.01 ARMOUR Residential REIT $439.57 million 1.85 -$249.90 million $2.27 5.32

CorePoint Lodging has higher revenue and earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CorePoint Lodging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorePoint Lodging -58.59% -14.67% -6.93% ARMOUR Residential REIT -68.21% 10.28% 1.37%

Risk and Volatility

CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CorePoint Lodging and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorePoint Lodging 0 0 1 0 3.00 ARMOUR Residential REIT 1 3 0 0 1.75

CorePoint Lodging presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.25%. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential downside of 18.53%. Given CorePoint Lodging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CorePoint Lodging is more favorable than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CorePoint Lodging beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

