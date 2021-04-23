Contrasting PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and NSAV (OTCMKTS:NSAV)

NSAV (OTCMKTS:NSAV) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NSAV and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSAV N/A N/A N/A PaySign 17.23% -13.31% -4.23%

This table compares NSAV and PaySign’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSAV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PaySign $34.67 million 5.63 $7.45 million $0.14 27.64

PaySign has higher revenue and earnings than NSAV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of PaySign shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of NSAV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of PaySign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NSAV has a beta of 3.85, indicating that its stock price is 285% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NSAV and PaySign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSAV 0 0 0 0 N/A PaySign 1 3 1 0 2.00

PaySign has a consensus price target of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 56.98%. Given PaySign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PaySign is more favorable than NSAV.

Summary

PaySign beats NSAV on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSAV

NSAV Holding, Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Distribution Corporation, markets and distributes supplement, wellness, and natural remedy products. It provides health and wellness products that include vitamin and mineral supplements, probiotics, and other nutraceuticals health supplements under the Nutra Horizon brand name. The company is headquartered in Cresco, Pennsylvania.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform. It also develops prepaid card solutions for corporate incentive rewards and corporate expense, per diem and travel payments, healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical co-pay assistance, donor compensation, and clinical trials; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, the company offers Buy and Bill programs for patients to purchase directly from physician's office or through an infusion center for physician administered therapies; payment solution for source plasma collection centers; and PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

