Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading 5.4% Higher

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares traded up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $15.80. 7,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 494,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

