Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Core Laboratories stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,408,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,852,000 after buying an additional 1,340,488 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after buying an additional 142,829 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after buying an additional 139,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

