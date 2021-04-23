Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Citigroup

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $300.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. 10,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.