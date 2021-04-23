Core Laboratories Plans Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend payment by 87.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $26.96 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.