Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.7% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 234,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

CTVA traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $48.88. 28,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,615. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

