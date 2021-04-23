Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) dropped 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 4,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 812,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cosan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cosan stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
