Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) dropped 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 4,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 812,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cosan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Cosan alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cosan stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.