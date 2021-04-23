Cosmos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.87 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.36 or 0.00037199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,587.56 or 1.00452251 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00133999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000889 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002069 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002716 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,507,040 coins and its circulating supply is 210,722,437 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.