COTI (COTI) Reaches Market Cap of $205.31 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. COTI has a market cap of $205.31 million and approximately $127.33 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00062214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00267770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004016 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,524.23 or 0.99741795 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.49 or 0.00636646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.70 or 0.01020027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

