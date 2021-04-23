CoTrader (COT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,527.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $8,527.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00068013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00054485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.04 or 0.00675391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.76 or 0.07852143 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.