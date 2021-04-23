Coty (NYSE:COTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.11

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 234185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Get Coty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth $930,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Coty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.