County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.66. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

