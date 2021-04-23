Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $324.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $264.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.95 and its 200-day moving average is $309.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $153.01 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $319,566.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $592,350.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $314,358.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,076.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,590 shares of company stock worth $50,454,445 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 59,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 214,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.