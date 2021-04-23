COVA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $143,698.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. COVA has a market cap of $1.32 million and $143,698.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COVA has traded down 44.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00067720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00092684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00054878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00669816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.34 or 0.07815963 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

