Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

CVA opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. Covanta has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.47 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covanta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 457.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

