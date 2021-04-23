Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,645 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 122.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.6% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,932.96.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,309.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,166.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,193.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

