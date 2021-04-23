COVER Protocol (COVER) Price Reaches $367.12 on Exchanges

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One COVER Protocol coin can currently be bought for $367.12 or 0.00735883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.53 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

COVER Protocol is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2021. COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,433 coins and its circulating supply is 61,382 coins. COVER Protocol’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cover Protocol provides peer to peer coverage with fungible tokens. It lets the market set coverage prices as opposed to a bonding curve. Cover Protocol allows DeFi users to be protected against smart contract risk. It stabilizes the turbulent DeFi space by instilling confidence and trust between protocols and their users. By bridging the gap between decentralized finance and traditional finance, Cover Protocol aims to open the doors of DeFi to all investors. The COVER Token and Migrations (SAFE2 to COVER) The exact token distribution can be found here. In our original plans, we had a tentative amount of 55,000 $COVER to be migrated. However, the amount of $COVER eligible in the snapshot for claiming (for those who missed the $SAFE =>$SAFE2 migration) was lower than expected by 150 tokens. For now, this difference of 150 $COVER will be minted to the treasury and we will hold a vote for $COVER holders to decide on what we do with these tokens.On release, $SAFE2 holders can migrate to $COVER while those who missed the $SAFE -> $SAFE2 migration will be eligible to claim a partial amount of their snapshotted balance. There will be a MIGRATE button on the left bottom of the side nav. This page refers to the updated version of COVER. Historical data prior to the update can be consulted here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

