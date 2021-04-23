Covesting (COV) Price Hits $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Covesting has a market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $201,847.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covesting has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Covesting

Covesting (COV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Buying and Selling Covesting

