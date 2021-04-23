CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.96

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $4.50. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 49,315 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the first quarter worth $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at $1,101,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.