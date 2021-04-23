CPUchain (CPU) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, CPUchain has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One CPUchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. CPUchain has a total market cap of $58,865.24 and $542.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00270088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003919 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,812.05 or 1.00295396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.12 or 0.00640518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $510.73 or 0.01020336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CPUchain Coin Profile

CPUchain’s launch date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 47,013,800 coins. CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain

Buying and Selling CPUchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using US dollars.

