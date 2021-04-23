Craig Hallum Raises Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target to $120.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial increased their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $84.93 on Friday. Vicor has a 52-week low of $42.19 and a 52-week high of $104.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $4,252,631.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $363,756.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,908,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,120,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,271 shares of company stock worth $6,187,786 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.