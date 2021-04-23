CRDT (CRDT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $289,865.00

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 29.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, CRDT has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar. CRDT has a market capitalization of $146,325.98 and $289,865.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRDT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CRDT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00065540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00018090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00091356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.15 or 0.00676306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.28 or 0.07870966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

CRDT Profile

CRDT (CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,001,319 coins. The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official website is crdt.io . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

Buying and Selling CRDT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CRDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.