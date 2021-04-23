Cream Finance 1-Day Volume Reaches $14.86 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for $92.15 or 0.00184473 BTC on major exchanges. Cream Finance has a market cap of $56.80 million and approximately $14.86 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00068122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00018972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00092847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.69 or 0.00677989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.31 or 0.08115822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00051154 BTC.

About Cream Finance

CREAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

