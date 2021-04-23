Cred Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Cred has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Cred has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00067478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00019099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00092244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.92 or 0.00662947 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.79 or 0.07933089 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.