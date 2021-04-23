Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,409,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,700 shares during the quarter. Credicorp comprises approximately 6.4% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.77% of Credicorp worth $192,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Credicorp by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,112. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.21. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. HSBC lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.63.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

