Credit Suisse Group Increases Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$59.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$59.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EMA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$47.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.89.

Emera stock traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$57.33. 276,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,570. Emera has a 12 month low of C$49.66 and a 12 month high of C$58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.20.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Emera will post 3.1300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

