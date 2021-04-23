Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Given “Hold” Rating at Societe Generale

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE CS traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,568,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,351. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,188,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

