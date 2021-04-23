Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RELX. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 41,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Relx by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Relx by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

