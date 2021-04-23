Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

SKFRY traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,078. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

