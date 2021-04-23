Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DNB Markets raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nordea Equity Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of WRTBY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. 528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.82. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

