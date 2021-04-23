Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.53

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $5.58. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 59,579 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $117.63 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 700.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

