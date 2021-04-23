Critical Comparison: Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) versus Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.40 $17.69 million $0.95 20.89 Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 4.34 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -12.40% -11.31% -3.60% Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment involves in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products and operates. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

