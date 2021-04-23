Critical Review: Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) & Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voestalpine and Bankinter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voestalpine $14.14 billion 0.56 -$232.14 million ($0.28) -31.64 Bankinter $2.16 billion 2.62 $616.74 million N/A N/A

Bankinter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Voestalpine.

Volatility and Risk

Voestalpine has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankinter has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Voestalpine and Bankinter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voestalpine 4 4 1 0 1.67 Bankinter 3 3 1 0 1.71

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bankinter shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Voestalpine and Bankinter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voestalpine -5.27% -10.77% -4.00% Bankinter N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Voestalpine pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Voestalpine pays out -10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bankinter beats Voestalpine on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod and drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding consumables and machinery; track-based monitoring systems for various railway applications; and services for rail infrastructure. This segment serves railway systems, automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. It also provides cold-rolled precision strip steel. The company is headquartered in Linz, Austria.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, sustainable funds, investment funds, and themed funds, as well as funds for beginners; retirement funds and regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and alternative investment products and services. In addition, it offers accident, home, life, funeral, health, mortgage payment protection, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as estate administration; switch; asset management; accounts management; and transfer services, as well as real estate and brokerage services. Additionally, it holds and purchases securities; issues debt securities; operates as special purpose vehicle; and operates as a credit institution. The company also offers retail, personal, private, commercial, and corporate banking products, as well as remote banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 446 branches and 388 agents. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental EspaÃ±ol, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

