Critical Survey: BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 29.19% 41.83% 17.67% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 9.91% 11.21% 6.16%

Dividends

BE Semiconductor Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A

BE Semiconductor Industries presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 67.28%. Given BE Semiconductor Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BE Semiconductor Industries is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $398.98 million 18.40 $91.08 million N/A N/A ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $680.00 million 1.85 $83.87 million N/A N/A

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment comprising tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company offers its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.