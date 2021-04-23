CROAT Hits One Day Volume of $38.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $256,535.67 and approximately $38.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,706,694 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

