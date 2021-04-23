CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Announces $0.53 Dividend

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

CrossAmerica Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CrossAmerica Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 265.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CAPL traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $763.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.26. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.91 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. Equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.