Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 4,680 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after buying an additional 636,599 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after buying an additional 301,612 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,562,000 after buying an additional 284,790 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after buying an additional 702,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

TRMB stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $84.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.