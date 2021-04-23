Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 11,440 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,440 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.17.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $196.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.90 and its 200 day moving average is $169.46. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $87.57 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

