Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $105.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.42. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

