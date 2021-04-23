Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.50.

GWW stock opened at $419.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $400.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

