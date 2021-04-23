Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after buying an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,720,000 after buying an additional 2,158,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

