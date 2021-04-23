Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $79.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

