Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 701,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $65,721,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $142.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $144.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 49.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

