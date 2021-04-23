Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,827,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,533,000 after purchasing an additional 74,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $204,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In related news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

