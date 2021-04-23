Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 692.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA opened at $95.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGA. KeyCorp raised their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.