Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.12.

SPG stock opened at $115.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.